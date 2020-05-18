HEAT (HEAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $684,170.10

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, HEAT has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. HEAT has a market capitalization of $684,170.10 and approximately $10,093.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.02065536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00170303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039855 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,060,955 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

