Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post sales of $128.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.38 million and the highest is $133.70 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $134.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $674.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.17 million to $693.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $838.62 million, with estimates ranging from $780.80 million to $885.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after buying an additional 2,078,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,997 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 338,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 726,415 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $2.99. 15,748,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,149. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.79. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

