Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post sales of $448.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.00 million. Heico reported sales of $515.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heico.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.09.

Shares of Heico stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.18. 999,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.09. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heico (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.