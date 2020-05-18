Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wood & Company raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

