Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,002,721 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,364. The firm has a market cap of $356.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.03. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

