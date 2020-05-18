Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) PT Lowered to $22.20 at Citigroup

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.20 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 465,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $768.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.37. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 402,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 652,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,701,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

