Howard Hughes Medical Institute Acquires Shares of 155,000 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,595,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,200,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 854.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,069 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

