HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,245 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,018 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.12. 18,011,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,395,219. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

