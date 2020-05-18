Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.35). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 667,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $582.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 874,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,642,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 633,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 138,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

