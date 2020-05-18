Hudis Jane Hertzmark Sells 12,601 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.25. 1,704,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

