Hudis Jane Hertzmark Sells 12,601 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.25. 1,704,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
