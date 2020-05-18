Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to announce $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.30 and the highest is $4.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $19.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $20.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $15.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.54. 295,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,370. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.