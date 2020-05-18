ImageCoin Market Cap Hits $483,482.25 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $483,482.25 and $819,917.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,658,347 coins and its circulating supply is 9,108,847 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

