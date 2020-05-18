IMV (NYSE:IMV) Shares Up 28.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) shares were up 28.3% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50. IMV traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.95, approximately 1,182,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 187,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

IMV has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IMV from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 380.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

About IMV (NYSE:IMV)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

