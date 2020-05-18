Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

