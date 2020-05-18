Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$20.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.29.
Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.18. 189,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.14. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
