Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$20.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.29.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.18. 189,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.14. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$143.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

