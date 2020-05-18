Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISSC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,657. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Innovative Solutions & Support has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions & Support during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

