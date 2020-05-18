INO COIN (INO) One Day Volume Tops $418,539.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $348.93 million and approximately $418,539.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00019963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.02065536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00170303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

