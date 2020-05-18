Insider Buying: Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Acquires 973,362 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 973,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $914,960.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 543,192 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $472,577.04.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 1,017,475 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $834,329.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 3,004,026 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $2,673,583.14.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,576,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,954,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,390 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

