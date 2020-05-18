Insider Buying: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) COO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) COO Eric S. Bader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $15,490.00.

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $15.49. 58,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,302. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 86,238 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 6,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 40,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.