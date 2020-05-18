Insider Buying: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Director Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 115.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. State Street Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

