Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells 47,159 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,383. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after buying an additional 511,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $16,111,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after buying an additional 333,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $12,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 271,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.