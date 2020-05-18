Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Major Shareholder Sells 132,802 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $9,047,800.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.41. 4,061,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -455.36. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $4,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $23,711,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $880,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

