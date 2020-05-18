Insider Selling: GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Sells 64,363 Shares of Stock

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $61.72. 498,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. As a group, analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the first quarter worth $136,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 16.4% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 791,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 246,405 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.