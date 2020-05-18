Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,962,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $27.65. 1,479,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 253.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,592,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,816,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

