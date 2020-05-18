Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Sells 80,635 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RXN traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $29.20. 798,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

