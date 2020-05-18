Insider Selling: Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,012.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Switch stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 1,837,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.22 and a beta of 0.63. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0294 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Switch by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 318,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

