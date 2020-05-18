Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000.

XMLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

