Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Polarityte (PTE)

Polarityte (NASDAQ: PTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2020 – Polarityte had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Polarityte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/4/2020 – Polarityte was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/30/2020 – Polarityte was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/27/2020 – Polarityte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Polarityte is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Polarityte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.85. 509,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,438. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.72. Polarityte Inc has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

