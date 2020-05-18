Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0764 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $6,762.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.02065536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00170303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.