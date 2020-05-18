iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after buying an additional 346,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,786,000 after purchasing an additional 312,032 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLT traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $125.30 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

