iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,094 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.05. 10,072,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,083,888. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

