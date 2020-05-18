iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. 12,381,529 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

