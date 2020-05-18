iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $9.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.31. 2,917,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,075. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

