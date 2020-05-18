iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,460 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $49,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.76. 8,242,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

