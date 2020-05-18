iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKE. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,446,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,827,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKE traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.39. 37,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,419. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.12. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

