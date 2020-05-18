iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.