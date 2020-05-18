iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,210. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

