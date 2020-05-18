iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,996,000 after purchasing an additional 113,124 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,566,000 after purchasing an additional 173,782 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,710. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

