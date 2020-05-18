iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.88. 441,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,384. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.