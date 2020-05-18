iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

