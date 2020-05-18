J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

