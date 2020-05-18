Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. 1,158,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

