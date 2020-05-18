JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,751,341 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up about 1.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $131,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,485,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,963,621. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on JD.Com from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.