Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 500,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $38,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 672,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,294. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

