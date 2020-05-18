JMP Securities Cuts Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $48.00

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.26. 135,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,915. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $824.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.