K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Shares of KNT traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.10.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$44.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

