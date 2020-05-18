Karatgold Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $17.76 million and $1.40 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Coinsuper, Coinbe and HitBTC. During the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karatgold Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.03372194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031142 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,590,051,603 tokens. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karatgold Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karatgold Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.