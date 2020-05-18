Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 169,400 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $58,968,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after buying an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,950,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,591 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.31. 841,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

