Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 577,137 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,137 shares during the period. Atlantica Yield comprises approximately 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 2.24% of Atlantica Yield worth $50,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

AY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. 347,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

