Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMO. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 45,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the first quarter worth $80,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

NYSE:FMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. 326,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

